Dec. 16 was a noteworthy day for Louisiana, and in particular LSU. It was proclaimed a special recognition day, “LSU Football Day,” by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to acknowledge the Tigers winning the SEC Championship game, Coach Ed Orgeron being named “SEC Coach of the Year,” and quarterback Joe Burrow, being named the second Heisman winner in LSU’s history.

Obviously, our state legislators, many of whom are LSU alumni, were very proud of this joyous occasion, and some were seen joyously celebrating it.

Ironically, many of these jubilant legislators were the same ones who, four years earlier, repeatedly voted to cut LSU’s operating budget by almost 40%.

Thank God the LSU Football Program is self-sufficient because if it had to rely on our esteemed legislators to lend financial support, as the academics do at LSU, there would have been no “LSU Football Day.”

While I am very proud of our LSU football team and the glory it has brought to the university, I wonder if we will ever have an “LSU University Day” to celebrate the full fiscal funding of the university by the state.

One can only dream as the hypocrisy of our esteemed legislators lives on.

Jim Anderson

retired educator

Ponchatoula