As I peruse the news (especially a recent political cartoon by Stahler indicating we are a “divided country), I, like many others I assume, am worried that the constant battles between Democrats and Republicans are tearing our country apart. I worry for the future of our country and its effect on my children and grandchildren. And then, as I continue to read the book “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow (a very lengthy tome, I might add, because I have not yet finished it after over a month of reading it in my spare time), I realize that history is simply repeating itself. In the early days of our country’s history, just after the Revolution, there was a great battle going on between the Republicans and the Federalists.
In fact, this battle often resulted in duels and ended up costing Hamilton his life when he dueled Aaron Burr. At some points, it appeared that our country, as then formed, might not survive. The Federalists, led by Hamilton, George Washington and John Adams, believed in the power of a central government (and a central bank) and wanted a closer alliance with Great Britain, a country we had just recently defeated on the fields of battle. The Republicans, led by Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe, believed in states' rights and wanted nothing to do with a powerful central government. They also wanted a closer alliance with France, which was going through the French Revolution and all that entailed, including the copious utilization of a device called a guillotine to remove the heads of former leaders. The Federalists were dominated by Northern interests and were mostly abolitionists, while the Republicans were dominated by Southern interests and coveted the use of slave labor.
The tactics each side used seem uncannily similar to today’s tactics (read Dana Milbank's and Richard Cohen's recent columns for a good example). Each side utilized the press to spread their beliefs, even if they had to resort to anonymous letters and pamphlets that spewed lies and conspiracy theories about their adversary. They had to use the printing press, where today’s battling parties use more modern means such as TV, the internet and yes, even the printing press.
My point is this: Mankind will never stop all conflict between warring factions. It’s just a fact of life and a weakness of humans, and when you see what a great country we have become in spite of our conflicts with each other, I say “this too shall pass” (or at least I pray that it will).
Bill Reed
retired AT&T employee
Broussard