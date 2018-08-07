The Aug. 4 article ("St. Joseph’s Academy celebrating 150 years of educating young women") does not accurately represent the diversity of the student and alumnae population of the school through the accompanying photos.
As a Baton Rouge native who has lived outside the city for more than a decade, I count on The Advocate as a trusted news source for information on the happenings of my hometown.
I was excited to see an article on my alma mater featured on the homepage. That excitement quickly turned to disappointment once I clicked to read the article and noticed zero women of color included in any of the photos.
Throughout its 150-year history, St. Joseph’s Academy has developed and graduated hundreds of African-American, Asian-American and Hispanic-American women who have not only gone on to accomplish great things in their careers and communities but have also given back time, talent and treasure to the school that gave so much to them.
It is disheartening and somewhat embarrassing for me, an African-American woman raised in the South, to believe that my beloved SJA is the rich, white, Republican establishment that many people believe it to be and that said belief has been revealed on a world stage.
I hope that future coverage of the 150th celebration of SJA and beyond be more inclusive of all the members of the SJA family who have helped sustain the school and the Baton Rouge community throughout the years.
With the current political and racial climate exposing the amount of divisiveness in this country, there is no need to fan the fire with exclusivity and separatism.
Let us do what is right.
Kristin Nevels Clarkson
president, St. Joseph’s Academy Class of 2000
Upper Marlboro, Maryland