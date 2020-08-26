The organization Democracy at Work LSU has a petition calling to rename more buildings on LSU’s campus because the men whose names are on the buildings were “racists.” Instead of taking their word for it, Louisianans should learn about Democracy at Work and the men for whom the buildings are named.
Democracy at Work is a socialist organization founded by “America’s most prominent Marxist economist,” Richard Wolff. Like BLM, Democracy at Work uses accusations of racism to justify the renaming of buildings in order to erase America’s history and lay the foundation for a new socialist America.
The following men on Democracy at Work LSU’s petition have earned the honor of being remembered at LSU. “Old Rough and Ready,” Zachary Taylor, is our nation’s 12th president who opposed the creation of new slave states. He also commanded U.S. troops in four different wars and lived in Baton Rouge.
The “Father of LSU,” George Mason, oversaw construction of what is today LSU and fought for the U.S. in the Mexican-American War. David Boyd, William P. Johnston, and James Nicholson are all former LSU presidents. Boyd is credited with preserving LSU during Reconstruction, Johnston campaigned to establish public schools throughout Louisiana, and Nicholson wrote math textbooks and gained national acclaim for theorems like his trigonometric circle.
Louisianan P.G.T. Beauregard “is credited with devising the strategy that captured Mexico City” in the Mexican-American War. He “called for integrated schools, public places and transportation and voting rights for black men” and famously stated, “that the natural relation between the white and colored people is that of friendship.” World-renowned engineer Samuel H. Lockett served as professor of engineering and commandant of cadets at what is now LSU and prepared “Topographical Survey and Map of Louisiana.”
William C. Stubbs taught agriculture at LSU and founded the Louisiana State Museum. He was also instrumental in the modern development of the Louisiana sugarcane industry. John Parker served as governor of Louisiana, and his administration made significant improvements in the treatment of the insane. He also opposed the Ku Klux Klan, and many credit Parker for establishing LSU as a major institution.
In America, we the people are free to celebrate the accomplishments of the great Americans that have come before us while we simultaneously move to improve upon their gains and shortcomings. These men were not perfect, but they should be recognized for the commendable contributions they made to our country and state.
Considering this and the socialist agenda behind removing these names from LSU’s campus, please contact the LSU Board of Supervisors and Gov. John Bel Edwards and tell them to reject the petition of Democracy at Work LSU.
ALEX GRANIER
lawyer
New Orleans