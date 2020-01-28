Thank God for the "Tariff War!" Or more properly, thank Donald Trump.
This newspaper's editorial staff, in its daily quest to disparage all that is Trump, isn't entirely wrong that the law that creates one-man rule on U.S. trade policy places inordinate power in the hands of the president. However, let's not forget that this president was elected specifically because of his border protection policies and his promises to correct horrible trade policies.
I fail to recall equal outrage from this staff for the previous administration that was legendary for using executive orders to bypass Congress. At least in this case, Trump is following the law.
China is the greatest threat to the U.S. and world since the Soviet Union’s collapse. Its "Belt & Road" and "China 2025" policies are specifically designed to replace the U.S. as the world's leader financially and militarily. They use predatory lending practices to Third World countries to secure local resources, infrastructure and political influence.
Our last few presidents tolerated China's predatory trade practices, theft of billions of dollars annually of intellectual property and human rights abuses.
Trump has become Winston Churchill, standing alone against the Chamberlains of the world, warning that if we don't break China economically, instead of it costing us a few U.S. farms, it will cost us millions of U.S. lives when this current cold war becomes a hot one. Many experts say China is on the verge of economic collapse because it has fueled a ridiculous growth curve with unsustainable debt.
We should drag our feet on any trade agreement, as China will cheat on it, as it has on every one of its predecessors, and with any agreement we do sign we need to have a zero-tolerance policy that immediately reinstates tariffs when, not if, we catch them cheating. We can only hope that five more years of Trump, leading the world against this rogue Communist nation, will force them to abandon their illicit plan to dominate the world and enlighten us with Communist rule.
Who do you want in control of the world's economy, seas and shipping lanes: China or the U.S. and its allies? It's ironic that your staff rails against Trump's "virus of uncertainty" in the business climate, as the stock market has continued to hit all-time highs on a regular basis throughout this tariff war.
JOHN J. WAGUESPACK
business owner
Destrehan