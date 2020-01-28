Tariffs have been levied on chemicals manufactured in China and imported to the U.S., some of which are used in some chemical processes in Louisiana. In some cases, manufacturers have argued that China is the only manufacturer of those chemical compounds. Beyond that, China increased its tariff on natural gas imported from the U.S. from 10% to 25% in June as a retaliatory tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S. imposed by the Donald Trump administration. This is significant because China is a growing customer of LNG imports from the Gulf Coast.