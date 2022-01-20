Congratulations to Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for recognizing the litter problem afflicting our beautiful state (“Louisiana is littered with trash. Here's Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to fix it,” Advocate 1/19/2022). Nungesser pinpointed a key issue when he said visiting business developers are often offended by the appearance of Louisiana.
My city of Shreveport was recently embarrassed by a visitor to December’s Independence Bowl from Utah. He called Shreveport “the most rundown destination” that his team had ever experienced.
The writer did not mention litter but criticized our billboards, boarded-up storefronts and a decaying baseball park near the football stadium. But litter is typical of a “run down” city, and trash blights our community. What we see around us affects our state of mind and what visitors think of us.
I lived in scenic western states during my youth but, like many natives, eventually returned to Louisiana to live, work and raise a family. I came home with an environmental ethic that led to a lifetime of fighting billboards, working in solid-waste recycling, promoting renewable energy and otherwise supporting a clean Louisiana. I believe protecting our environment enhances our lives and affects how we make a living.
One suggestion for the governor’s new litter task force: conduct an objective analysis of container-deposit legislation. If our bayous and roadsides are overrun with bottles and cans, why not give them a value to deter people from littering them and encourage others to pick them up? The idea is not new, and I understand that the cleanest states are those with “bottle bills.” An objective analysis is crucial so that the beverage and grocery industries and their spokespeople at Keep America Beautiful don’t sabotage the study from the outset.
BILL ROBERTSON
retired state employee
Shreveport