I wish to take issue with the recent letter from Mark Barnes, where he is critical of Archbishop Gregory Aymond for not giving equal weight to the sacredness of all human life. Barnes wants to equate death by abortion, the death of innocent life, with death by legal capital punishment, after a fair trial, the death of someone found guilty of committing a horrible crime.
I wish capital punishment was not needed, but it is. Look at the hundreds of innocent people murdered every year in Louisiana. Think about the anguish of their loved ones.
There are reasons to support capital punishment: It is a deterrent to murder; it saves lives; it encourages "plea bargaining," which increases the efficiency of the judicial system; it often gives closure to the loved ones left behind.
Let's give priority to the innocent.
QUIN BATES
retired episcopal deacon
Marrero