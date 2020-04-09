Thank you for recognizing the Alzheimer’s affected community in the Living section.
Caregivers are coping with extra challenges because of the order to shelter at home and social distancing. The affected individuals are both challenged themselves and are challenging to care for. They do not understand why they can’t hug a family member or a grandchild cannot visit.
Caregivers are stressed to keep them occupied while not getting any rest for themselves. The stress levels are increased greatly on the caregiver.
Fortunately, Alzheimer’s Services has been providing services remotely and can respond to caregiver needs. Our services have been modified but have never stopped. Trained staff have been reaching out to current caregivers identified in our system and will gladly help any caregiver through a helpline call at (225) 334-7494.
The website at www.alzbr.org has many resources and email contacts to ask questions or obtain advice. Charlie’s Place Respite Centers remain closed under the governor’s order and will reopen when it is safe to gather again. Respite coordinators are calling caregivers of current Charlie’s Place clients to provide resources and support.
Caregivers should continue to remain at home and try to make life as normal as possible.
BARBARA W. AUTEN
Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area
Baton Rouge