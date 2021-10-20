U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, needs to vote in favor of the Clean Electricity Performance Program and the spending bill that goes with it. This legislation is the last chance for the United States to make essential infrastructure shifts to clean, renewable energy to prevent locking in the most detrimental impacts of climate change.
Cassidy has committed to updating Louisiana’s infrastructure, but no number of levees and seawalls will keep out the effects of climate change without mitigating the causes. The CEPP, which will address the root causes, is almost sure to pass if it had just one Republican vote. I’m looking at Louisiana senators.
The CEPP is not just a progressive wish list but is in the best interest of Louisiana constituents and our energy-driven economy. Energy production is shifting across the globe, and Louisiana can easily keep a strong foothold in this sector if we act quickly and strategically.
The coastline of Louisiana gives our state an unparalleled opportunity to develop and sell electricity produced by offshore wind. Solar energy is also an untapped resource in Louisiana despite the sunny, subtropical climate.
Despite widespread conjecture, solar and wind energy are projected to lower utility bills overall and run at about half the price of nuclear energy. These clean energy options also do not contribute to the horrors of climate change to which we Louisianans have a front-row seat. It doesn’t take an environmental scientist to point out these prospects that will be missed if the CEPP does not pass.
Pushback from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., on the CEPP jeopardizes the fate of our country in the face of climate change. It presents a chance for Cassidy to tip the scale in favor of a livable future.
JILL TUPITZA
doctoral student
Baton Rouge