As many of us are getting ready to have some fun on Halloween, both young and old alike, how about emphasizing treating this year — especially for our home-bound elders?
With my kids already grown and adults, I still look forward to giving out candy to our costumed neighbors (and dogs!).
And many folks will certainly be going to after-hours parties, etc., but why not treat some of your elder neighbors to a Halloween “Meals on Wheels” dinner right before the trick or treating begins?
As we just had a designated “Get To Know Your Neighbor” Day on Oct. 8, this would be a great way to extend that outreach to elders and others with special needs.
And what better way to recognize any of our beloved deceased family and neighbors than what us south Louisianans always do on the day after Halloween: pray for them and their families on All Saints Day ... gotta also remember the late Tom Benson who brought so many “tricks and treats” to us eternal “Who Dat” fans!
Keith John Paul Horcasitas
social worker
Baton Rouge