NO.harrys.120321.12.jpg

People walk on Magazine street past Harry's Ace Hardware in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. An official date of closure in 2022 has not be announced yet. (Photo by Sophia Germer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY SOPHIA GERMER

Harry’s Ace Hardware on Magazine Street closed permanently on March 25, ending a 100-year tradition.

I have been blessed these last 20 years to live in a neighborhood where there was a hardware store within walking distance. At Harry’s there was always someone to help you, whether you needed screen for a door, a copy of a key, a hook for a towel, a garden hose or roach traps.

I feel especially sad for the friendly and helpful people who worked there. Harry’s was a way of life in my neighborhood.

Getting prepared for a hurricane, you went to Harry’s. Cleaning up from a hurricane — Harry’s again. Harry’s Hardware and the people who made it great will be long missed and remembered.

JOHN MENSZER

attorney

New Orleans

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.