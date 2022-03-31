Harry’s Ace Hardware on Magazine Street closed permanently on March 25, ending a 100-year tradition.
I have been blessed these last 20 years to live in a neighborhood where there was a hardware store within walking distance. At Harry’s there was always someone to help you, whether you needed screen for a door, a copy of a key, a hook for a towel, a garden hose or roach traps.
I feel especially sad for the friendly and helpful people who worked there. Harry’s was a way of life in my neighborhood.
Getting prepared for a hurricane, you went to Harry’s. Cleaning up from a hurricane — Harry’s again. Harry’s Hardware and the people who made it great will be long missed and remembered.
JOHN MENSZER
attorney
New Orleans