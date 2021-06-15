While not surprising, the votes by Sen. John N. Kennedy and Reps. Steve Scalise, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Julia Letlow and Garret Graves to kill the Jan. 6 Commission were egregious.
Our democracy is at risk from extremists, and it’s imperative that we know who they are and how they were able to attack our Capitol. The fact that a noose was built and cries of “hang Mike Pence” were heard from the mob, as well as the beating and killing of police officers defending their lives, curdled the blood.
We are at a pivotal moment in history. Violent insurrectionists, regardless of who they are or what political party they belong to, must be stopped: “Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom and decency and justice.” (Robert F. Kennedy)
We have to confront radicalism head-on, regardless of its origin. We must decisively speak out against it. We must remain diligent about protecting our fragile democratic way of life. We can’t look away and pretend that the problem will magically solve itself.
The choice facing Kennedy, Scalise, Higgins, Johnson, Letlow and Graves was whether to defend our democracy or stand on the side of those who seek to destroy it. They made the wrong choice. Shame on them and other members of the Republican Party who saw fit to do the same.
KATHY HIGGINS
librarian
Metairie