Froma Harrop has some interesting numbers on the Keystone XL pipeline and I am in no position to challenge them. There is more to it than numbers.
To the best of my knowledge, there are no longer any major oil companies with production on the "Shelf" of the Gulf, (water depth up to 300 feet, 95% of producing platforms). The "Shelf" is depleted. It is a scavenger operation. It has been a huge supplier. Come to New Orleans and see where the industry is.
California wants all-electric cars in a few years. California did not have enough electricity to keep their air-conditioners on last summer. Where is their electricity being produced? Where is fuel produced? There are a lot of cars in the United States. Unless an emergency order is issued, we are going to have electric cars with no fuel.
Harrop indicates Canadian oil costs $65 a barrel. It is often argued by producers that is probably close to deepwater price, which is based on size of the discovery.
Environmentalists can argue but I think the history of pipelines is better than rail cars and trucks hauling oil across the US. Weather disruption affects supply. Look at numbers by the barrel.
Wind farms offshore Louisiana. Ha! I have been closely involved with hurricanes Audrey, Betsy and Camille. There are some small ties to Katrina (I saw everything from the Chef to the Rigolets gone.) A hurricane would eliminate a wind farm. I laughed at a recent article in your paper inviting Louisianans to come see the plains of Texas with the breeze just sitting there generating electricity. Katrina would light up New York — for five minutes.
You do not simply open and close the valve for oil and gas. When the Haynesville Boom hit wells were lasting about one year. It is an ongoing process to replace reserves. CO2 discharges are going down. The process is working. The pipeline is part of it.
The surplus we have is small. We will be subjected to Middle East foreign companies again.
ALLEN PORTER
retired petroleum engineer
Covington