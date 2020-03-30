Less than a month since the first case of COVID-19 appeared in Louisiana, and it's still about the testing. We are only a few days into our monthlong stay-at-home hiatus. Things may get worse before they get better.
Meanwhile, symptomatic citizens, self-quarantined first-responders and health care workers and other potential exposures still cannot get a simple test to diagnose this illness. Outpatient testing recommendations are further restricted due to lack of materials, such that even a feverish patient with a cough and a negative flu test does not meet criteria.
There is only one solution that does not overwhelm our health care facilities, consume our limited medical resources or continue the spread of the virus through our communities. It dovetails nicely with the governor's stay-at-home order: Test everyone.
Asymptomatic and minimally symptomatic positive patients can be housed in hotels, gyms, convention centers and other government-leased facilities. Severe cases are hospitalized as they are now. Patients who are negative can return to work or volunteer. It would be reassuring that people who prepare and deliver meals, stock supermarket shelves, deliver packages and care for family members are certified as testing negative. As our mild cases are released from confinement, they can be tested to be sure they aren't shedding virus and then return to the community and be considered immune.
To be sure, the virus would still spread. Until herd immunity is reached and/or a vaccine is developed there is no doubt of that. But we would be "flattening the curve" by catching and isolating each positive case, including contact tracing and other basic tenets of epidemiology. It is incumbent on us to use every resource to limit the spread and flatten that curve. That requires testing.
Ideally, negative patients would be tested multiple times to be sure they don't convert. Ideally, those who test positive would be tested for antibodies to be sure they maintain immunity. Ideally, an aggressive testing regimen like this would be adopted nationwide.
Sadly, a month into this disaster in Louisiana, and three months nationwide, and we still have no aggressive testing regimen. Testing is still rationed.
Rationing tests is the same as or worse than rationing our basic personal protective equipment at health care facilities. It's dangerous and counterproductive.
I call on the CDC, federal government, state governors, FDA and others to find a way to produce enough tests to screen everyone. Anything less simply contributes to this disaster.
PAUL PERKOWSKI
physician
Baton Rouge