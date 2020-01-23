Mayoral administrations come and go in this city but it seems but one thing remains the same — a lack of significant and visual progress on street repairs.
Since the Nagin administration, the city has talked about the $2 billion it had in FEMA funds to repair our streets. The Tourism & Convention Center agreed this past year to allocate some of its funds for infrastructure use.
A couple of propositions passed in the latest election for streets and infrastructure use. But where in the world are the asphalt and street contractors working around the city?
In the last year, other than some new streets done in the Lakeview area, I haven’t seen any crews working. What is the city doing with all this money? Sitting on it making interest instead of putting it toward our streets? Or is the city trying to do the repairs themselves in-house rather than contracting out to as many asphalt and street contractors as possible to make some real progress?
Only the mayor and City Council can answer these questions. In the meantime, major streets like Franklin Avenue, North Galvez, Bienville and others in our neighborhoods get worse and worse to drive on.
Getting to and from my home in Gentilly each day is like driving a bumpy obstacle course. I would encourage Mayor Cantrell to drive these streets including A.P. Tureaud Street, which runs in front of St. Augustine High School. You would think you were driving on a war-torn, third-world country street — it’s pitiful.
Enough of our city administrations talking about fixing our streets with FEMA taxpayer’s money. It’s time for us to see asphalt and street contractors crews all around this city working.
KEVIN WILLIAMS
retired federal bank regulator
New Orleans