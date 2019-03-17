It can be said that some ideas have been repeated so many times and for so long that they have become demonstrably true in the public lexicon. This is certainly the case for minimum wage legislation.
In an effort to help the neediest in our communities, most people, like the coalition “Unleashed Local,” firmly believe that increasing the minimum wage will do just that. What troubles me is that this idea continues to gain support even in the face of a long history of evidence to the contrary.
In 2016, a $15-an-hour minimum wage was implemented in Seattle. Early results indicate that there has been a wage increase for low-wage workers in Seattle. At face value, one might draw the conclusion that the wage hike was a success. But further examination reveals a different conclusion. You see, only the wages that continued to exist increased. Moreover, those workers whose jobs persisted after the wage hike took effect experienced a reduction in hours worked. Furthermore, workers whose jobs no longer exist because of the wage hike obviously did not see a wage increase.
Those unfortunate folks received a 100 percent wage reduction. There is yet another group of workers who will not see the benefit of increased wages. That group is made up of low-skilled workers who will not join the workforce because they cannot produce at least $15 worth of production per hour. In Seattle, the costs of a $15 per hour minimum wage will be lasting and significant. The only benefit, it seems, is that political points were scored.
The nuts and bolts of a minimum wage are these: When minimum wages are implemented or when minimum wage rates are increased, a shortage of jobs is created as well as a surplus of applicants for the jobs that remain. Additionally, as the cost of hiring an employee or keeping an employee rises, employers tend to hire candidates with more skills and more experience. As a result, minimum wage laws and increases in minimum wage rates inherently discriminate against the less-skilled and less-experienced.
In cities like Baton Rouge, minimum wage laws tend to discriminate against young minorities, the very people this “Unleashed Local” coalition claims to be helping. Exhaustive research over many decades by economists such as Walter Williams at George Mason University and Thomas Sowell at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution shows clearly that as minimum wage rates increase, minorities are disproportionately impacted.
So, what should be done? It’s noble to care about the well-being of others, and it’s even nobler to act on that care. It is in this spirit that the effects of minimum wage laws must be examined. The empirical evidence against a minimum wage is overwhelming. And while I don’t know what we should do, it is clear that a minimum wage is something we should stop doing.
Stephen Cavell
sales
Baton Rouge