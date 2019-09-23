There is an on going debate in our country as to whether America is great or has ever been great. An adage states that "historical figures should not be judged by today's standards."
A group of misguided people in San Francisco are busy covering a mural of George Washington. Others are working to remove Thomas Jefferson statues from college campuses. Still others recently stopped the placing of a James Madison statue.
Washington, Jefferson and Madison were essential to the founding of our country. They used their genius, risked their lives and the welfare of their families to lead the fight for independence from England. The founders promised "a more perfect Union," not a perfect one.
Those working to obliterate the memory of the founders are not alone in their endeavor. In 2001, the Taliban in Afghanistan under the leadership of Mullah Omar dynamited two magnificent Buddha statues that had stood for 1,700 years.
Writer Milan Kundera said it best: "The first step in liquidating a people is to erase its memory, destroy its books, its culture, its history. Then have others write new books, manufacture a new culture, invent a new history. Before long the nation will begin to forget what it is and what it was".
In 1929, long before World War II, F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "The best of America was the best of the world". Last year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that "America was never that great." Who is right?
During World War II America's military, aided by a dedicated patriotic civilian workforce, freed hundreds of millions of people from tyranny imposed on them by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. During the war, 400,000 American service members were killed, and many more were seriously wounded.
All ethnic groups and all segments of society were represented on America's war casualty roll.
Soon after the war, our country saved millions in Europe and Asia from starvation including our former enemies.
Never in the history of the world has one nation — America — done so much good for so many people. Before it is too late, lawmakers and other people of influence are urged to provide the means necessary to counter the arguments of those teaching our young people that America has never been great. Otherwise, the day will come in the not too distant future when the greatness of America will have vanished from the history books along with the pride to be an American.
Howard Franques
retired lawyer
Lafayette
(337) 288-0958