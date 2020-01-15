I am writing to give early kudos to everyone's hero, Steve Gleason, who was given the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday, the first NFL player ever — not long before the national recognition Monday for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who received the award posthumously in 2004!
What a blessing it has been to run in the past as a member with Team Gleason in the Crescent City Classic, as I plan to do on April 11 in New Orleans to help support him and others dealing with ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, a progressive nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control.
Who can forget in 2006 when Steve blocked a punt on the opening drive of the Saints' first game against the Atlanta Falcons back in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome after it was damaged and had housed evacuees during Hurricane Katrina.
What an inspiration Steve is to me, the clients I know also diagnosed with this diagnosis and their families, whom I have been blessed to work with as a licensed clinical social worker.
KEITH JOHN PAUL HORCASITAS
social worker
Baton Rouge