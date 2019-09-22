John Hanchey, left, general manager and chief instructor for Baton Rouge's Firearms Range & Clothing Indoor Range & Training Facility, and Baton Rouge Police Department Community Services Director Lt. Pamela Brunner, right demonstrate how to use a gun lock on an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle to render it inoperable, at a launch of Project ChildSafe, a program to encourage responsible firearms ownership and secure storage of guns, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at BRPD headquarters.