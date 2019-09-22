In his recent letter, James L. Peay II made a weak and embarrassing attempt to negate the obvious correlation between private ownership of weapons of war, including rapid-fire rifles, and the horrendous rate of deaths by homicide in America.
He states “In the United Kingdom, homicide rates were at an all-time high in 2018.” Well! Are we to conclude that in the UK, where gun ownership is around 4.6 per 100 people (compared to 120+ for United States) the equation, more guns = more deaths, just doesn’t add up?
Now stare for a moment at what Peay’s quoted statistic really says. How many deaths are we talking about when Peay refers to our tea-sipping cousins? It’s an estimated 12 people (homicides) per million annually. (And alarmingly headed toward ... 15?)
For comparison, per million people, United States buries close to 526 each year due to homicide. That's 526 versus 12.
Peay is correct on one point: The current discussion about the Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting.
Paula Cannon
retired
New Orleans