It seems as though if some one has enough money they can get their kid into some of the most prestigious universities in the country. College administrators, coaches, parents and who knows who else is caught up in this scheme of paying bribes to gain admission.

All of a sudden, everyone is outraged that these parents are paying to tip the scales in their favor. I suggest that they are just trying to level it. They claim for every one of these "rich" kids who get admitted like this, some qualified, deserving kid is turned away, which I totally agree with. Hello, have they ever heard of "quota" admissions? In the same manner, every time a quota kid is admitted, some qualified, deserving kid is turned away. What's wrong with admitting the kids with the best scores on the admission test, be damned the money or quotas? Is it any less wrong admitting kids with money over more deserving kids than it is admitting quota applicants over more deserving and qualified kids? I think not.

+6 50 people, including TV celebrities and coaches, charged in college bribery scheme BOSTON (AP) — Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy pa…

William "Billy" Berger

retired

Belle Chasse