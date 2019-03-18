College Admissions-Bribery
FILE - This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. Dozens of people were charged Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. The coaches worked at such schools as Yale, Wake Forest, Stanford, Georgetown, the University of Texas, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles. A former Yale soccer coach pleaded guilty and helped build the case against others. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

 Beth Harpaz

It seems as though if some one has enough money they can get their kid into some of the most prestigious universities in the country. College administrators, coaches, parents and who knows who else is caught up in this scheme of paying bribes to gain admission.

All of a sudden, everyone is outraged that these parents are paying to tip the scales in their favor. I suggest that they are just trying to level it. They claim for every one of these "rich" kids who get admitted like this, some qualified, deserving kid is turned away, which I totally agree with. Hello, have they ever heard of "quota" admissions? In the same manner, every time a quota kid is admitted, some qualified, deserving kid is turned away. What's wrong with admitting the kids with the best scores on the admission test, be damned the money or quotas? Is it any less wrong admitting kids with money over more deserving kids than it is admitting quota applicants over more deserving and qualified kids? I think not.

William "Billy" Berger

retired

Belle Chasse 

