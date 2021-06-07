As a taxpayer and former LSU employee, I am outraged that due to incompetent leadership and a lack of moral courage, state revenue will pay to defend the university, Athletic Department and the Tiger Athletic Foundation in federal court.
Equally irritating is that one Athletic Department employee involved in Title IX noncompliance is in the same position with a significant increase.
LSU did not appear before legislative committees voting on sports betting or college athlete compensation (for name, image, and likeness) to assure the citizens of Louisiana that appropriate corrective action is in place to prevent noncompliance in the future.
Without such assurance, LSU will continue to lose credibility in the academic community
JIM ROBERTS
retired, LSU School of Veterinary Medicine
Baton Rouge