The Turkish invasion into northeast Syria is appalling and should not be happening. The Kurds, along with their Christian allies, were instrumental in defeating ISIS in northern Syria. Now they are holding 11,000 to 12,000 ISIS fights as prisoners, whom other countries would not take. The new situation requires the Kurds to defend their territory against the invading Turks. Since their manpower is limited, they will have to stop guarding their ISIS prisoners to go fight. This means all these ISIS fighters will be free to leave and blend back into society in Syria, Iraq, Europe and elsewhere. Also, within the territory now under attack by the Turks, lie many Christian villages. These were liberated from ISIS by the Kurdish forces. But history shows that Christians have little to expect from the Turks except persecution and loss of their lands, churches and monasteries. This situation is unconscionable. It will further destabilize a region which has suffered conflict for eight years. Such irresponsible decision making must be stopped.
Elisabeth Tetlow
retired
New Orleans