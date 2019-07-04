Near the beginning of the 20th century, a group of socialists came to Louisiana out of California to start a colony in Vernon Parish at New Llano, near Leesville. Once the Great Depression hit, this small group began to gain more destitute people. The story ended for the colony when more people were willing to take than to share.
Today is no different. Before we can share our wealth, we must first work hard enough to keep us and our families going. Those who think it is a share-the-wealth society are sadly mistaken. The only way socialists can share that wealth is to become communists. In that way, as they operate government, they can take and keep getting elected.
Charles C. Wilson
retired sheriff
Hahnville