The old, “WWJD: What would Jesus do?” movement from 30 years ago got plenty of exposure, and after reading the Advocate’s recent EatPrayLive article, “Chapel renovation," maybe it’s time to bring it back. Please don’t misunderstand — the chapel renovations in question were paid for by private donors, and I believe people should be able to spend their money on whatever they please. That said, allow me to highlight two points from the article: “One of the great things about the renovation is people who come back to school, they know that it’s been renovated and they can tell it looks new in a way, but they almost can’t tell you what it is.”
Point No. 2: The renovation cost about $1.5 million. Combining the two points leads me to believe that it costs a lot of money to make a building look as if nothing really changed. And so, I wonder, if there was an extra $1.5 million to spend in the greater Baton Rouge area and we posed the question “What would Jesus do?,” would Jesus say, “Let’s renovate a chapel!”? I’m finished now.
John Singleton
equipment designer
Livingston