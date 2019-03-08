The Lewis Memorial Chapel at the Episcopal School Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. More than 40 years after its construction, the Lewis Memorial Chapel at the Episcopal School has been renovated. The most visually obvious work is outside, where a breezeway and covered entrance (narthex) have been added, and an antique iron cross at the peak of the narthex. Inside, new but traditional lighting fixtures are probably the most visual element. The renovation architect knew Hays Town, the original architect, and wanted to respect his design rather than radically depart from it.