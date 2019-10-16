In a book is about Josef Stalin's reign of terror, a book reviewer sums up what is the kernel of justification for mass injustice.
"It takes the ruthlessness of an idea to marshall ordinary human cruelty into an irresistible force." Trump's "ruthless idea that marshals ordinary human cruelty into an irresistible force" is immigrants and asylum-seekers lives are not as important as preserving what he considers the ideal America.
The human cruelty resulting from that belief is a population that believes preserving America as a white nation, a nation that looks and acts like them, justifies any injustice imposed on people attempting to come to America and a willingness to support anyone who makes that bargain in their name.
What makes America great is not who populates it. What makes America great is its recognition of individual rights. No policy is more important than the harm it imposes.
Kathleen Fischer
retired
New Orleans