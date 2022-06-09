In each area I go, I think and ask, "If the sounds of shooting are near, we will have to hide."
Where will I hide? What will I do? Does the door lock? Who are the students? Where will they hide?
If the sounds of shooting are farther away, maybe we should run for it. Which stairwell should we use? Do we try and make it outside or do we go to other unused spaces? Storage closets? Usually empty rooms? Remember to pull the fire alarm! Remember to be quiet. Become the wall. Be the floor. Blend, be quiet.
I think and ask myself these questions in each and every section of my workplace. I have to: It is a means of survival. I'm not a soldier or a police officer. I am a teacher.
American teachers must ask themselves all the above questions, which is insane. I did not sign up for the military, yet must use militarized tactics, because guns meant to mow down as many people as possible, in a matter of seconds, are readily available on market shelves.
I see posts about arming teachers, which is beyond absurd. I see posts about Second Amendment rights and protection. If the kind of weapons we have now were available then, there would have been a caveat in the Second.
Also, from what are you protecting yourselves that you need automatic handguns and rifles? The government has bombs, and criminals have access to street weapons because they are legally sold and, thus, readily available on the black market. It has been proven in other countries — less legal availability, less street availability.
Still, we do nothing, because of power and money. Hold your gun close; I know how much it means to you.
TIERNEY BRINKMAN
teacher
New Orleans