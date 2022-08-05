What NFL owner wouldn’t love to see Sean Payton prowling their stadium, barking out plays for their new quarterback, Tom Brady?
The owner of the Miami Dolphins apparently wanted it too badly, and the league has suspended Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Payton, while he was still coach of the Saints, and Brady, when he played for both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Payton later ended his storied career with the Saints, but if another owner wants him to chew Juicy Fruit on their sideline, they would have to get permission from Gayle Benson and compensate the team.
The NFL discovered the tampering while probing another allegation from fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores — that Ross offered him money to lose games so the team could get a better draft choice.
The tampering forced NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to feign outrage, and he did so predictably.
“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” Goodell said. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”
Goodell then hit Ross with a brief suspension: A couple of months, compared with the full year exile the commissioner imposed on Payton in 2012 for Bountygate.
We shouldn’t be surprised, since Goodell works for the NFL owners, and every year he has about 60 million reasons to keep them sweet.