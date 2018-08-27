U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recently remarked, about Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's plea bargain, "If the prosecutors told Mr. Cohen to stand on one leg and bark like a dog in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue, he would probably do it." That remark indicates that Kennedy has no confidence in the truthfulness of admissions in plea bargains.
Plea bargains are frequently used as tools by prosecutors, and the Louisiana criminal justice system runs largely on the strength of plea deals. Very few criminal cases are brought to trial. In some parishes in Louisiana, there are only a handful of criminal trials a year, because prosecutors obtain plea deals from the defendants.
If Kennedy questions the legitimacy of the admissions that go along with those deals, that is an important point that should be brought to the attention of Louisiana's district attorneys. If the senator is correct, there are thousands of innocent people in Louisiana's prisons, there only because they admitted what prosecutors asked them to and not because they are truly guilty.
Most of them are not wealthy lawyers like Cohen, who presumably knew the consequences of his plea. A lawyer who makes a plea deal is more likely to have done what he said he did than is someone with less education and knowledge of the law who simply wants to reduce the time spent incarcerated.
If Kennedy truly believes that our prisons are full of people who are not guilty but made false confessions at the request of prosecutors, he should work to set that right. If he believes that those in Louisiana's prisons are actually guilty of what they admitted, he must explain to the people of Louisiana why Cohen should be viewed differently. Because a plea deal is a plea deal, whether by a rich lawyer like Cohen or a poor Louisiana resident.
Marjorie Esman
retired nonprofit director
New Orleans