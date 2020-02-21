Now that the impeachment spectacle is at least officially over, there are some observations I think merit consideration.
There is one area where bipartisanship permeates both political parties — hypocrisy.
Democrats condemn Republicans who follow the party line and praise the one who didn’t but don’t allow their members the freedom to stray. Republicans condemn Democrats who do not have the courage to stray from the party line and condemn their member who does.
Democrats claim to value diversity but it obviously means only physical diversity. Intellectual diversity is not valued by either party and neither party has anyone smart enough to craft a bill so perfect it will be praised by everyone in that party and condemned by everyone in the other.
Both parties have degenerated to using power and fear instead of facts and reason to get votes from their members and it is done at the expense, not for the benefit, of most American citizens.
Credibility of Congress as a whole has declined to the point that, like it or not, if we had to believe Democrats, Republicans or Trump there is no clear choice.
Instead of listening to what they all have to say, watching the behavior of both parties, the cable news networks, and talk show hosts, seeing how they select their target audiences, and noting the methods used to fire up their bases, prove there are very few real differences between them.
Syndicated columnists seem to have become little more than paid apologists for the party or ideology of choice. It has become so pathetic that the main focus of most articles is condemnation of “the other side” for things that, in many cases, elicited praise for “their side.” The old days of presenting an opinion or stating a position with compelling reasons are long gone. It is a disservice to interested readers.
Without watching CNN, FOX, at least one of the three main networks, local news and reading the paper, it is impossible to get enough accurate information to come to an informed conclusion or make an intelligent decision about things in the news.
Interacting with family members, relatives, friends, neighbors and strangers in the community proves that we are capable of living in harmony with each other if we do not let the cancer of politics infect our lives.
We are the 90% of Main Street Americans the politicians pretend to represent and they don’t even recognize us. Let’s live our lives in peaceful harmony and let them stew in the toxic mess they created. We deserve better than what they offer.
BO BIENVENU
retired veteran
Prairieville