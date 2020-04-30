On April 29, you published a letter from Pat Denton complaining about editorial cartoonist Lisa Benson because her cartoons are too conservative. In Benson’s opinion, they are therefore not fact-based.
Benton lauds our own Walt Handelsman's work because when he ventures into the political it has a leftward leaning. This, of course, makes it the gold standard for truth.
Nonsense. I find much to disagree with on your editorial pages, but I do appreciate that you allow voices from both sides of the aisle to be heard. Over the years of reading your paper, I have noted that most of those who want dissenting opinion to be silenced are those on the left.
I am glad you have resisted this thus far. Please keep it up.
RICK ELLIS
retired military officer
New Orleans