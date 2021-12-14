The Advocate commentary by E.J. Dionne published Dec. 4 makes no sense by him and his liberal pals, like The Advocate. While he may consider opposing gun control and opposing abortion inconsistent in protecting life, he completely misses the real issues. Guns don’t kill. People kill.
The Second Amendment and the right to bear arms is in the U.S. Constitution as specifically mentioned. Nowhere in the Constitution is abortion or killing babies mentioned, not even in the Bill of Rights. Your commentary writer is the one who makes no sense.
Abortion and infanticide have been proscribed by laws for thousands of years before the Roe vs. Wade and Casey. The anonymous name of Roe was a fraud on the court since the now deceased “Roe” (real name Irma) was not expecting, and she admitted it and turned to pro-life causes before she died.
I hope The Advocate stops publishing articles that make no sense.
PETER T. DAZZIO
semi-retired attorney
Baton Rouge