If Louisianans learn anything from the terrible events in Ukraine and Russia, they should learn not only about the value of human life and a well-informed democracy, but also the importance of community sovereignty and self-determination. How would residents of, say, a Louisiana parish respond if an outside force mobilized elements in its southeastern regions and began to take over cherished cultural institutions — or even destabilize its local police force?
In Lafayette Parish, we are getting a chance to consider the question. In the rejected Civil Service appeal of ousted Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover and yet another attempt to have materials banned from the library, Michael Lunsford and his Citizens for a New Louisiana, struck twice in one day. Lunsford rents a Lafayette office but is a resident of St. Martin Parish. But nonresidency hasn’t prevented Lunsford, with assistance of a Library Board (Out) of Control newly planted with residents from the southeastern municipalities of Broussard and Youngsville, from wreaking havoc in the city of Lafayette.
Lunsford, it seems, is behind the latest massive local government failure in Lafayette Parish, namely the summary firing of the police chief hand-picked by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory after two expensive national searches. Lafayette has now had five police chiefs in two years. One suspects these “national” searches will be the last, as talented civil servants will not want to relocate, only to be fired for vague allegations of “untruthfulness” that prompt feelings of “displeasure” among Guillory and his underlings.
In a statement on the Glover matter, Lunsford proudly proclaims (and exclaims) CFNL to be the “elephant in the room!” on the issue, before soliciting donations to his efforts further down the page. Let’s hope this petit Putin doesn’t seek to raise money off the decapitation of police forces anywhere else in Louisiana.
M. CHRISTIAN GREEN
president, Indivisible Acadiana
Lafayette