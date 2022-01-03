What are we as a state doing wrong, or not doing right?
First of all, we are not supporting our public school systems properly, meaning teacher salaries are too low to attract enough good teachers and staff.
Second, spending $50 million to build a bridge across Interstate 10 at Stumberg Lane to service Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge when something a fifth of the cost should do; then we could sink the savings in the school systems.
Third, building roads without sidewalks or bicycle paths when we should be promoting the use of bicycles.
Fourth, reelecting representatives who do not take positive steps to get us out of being rated as the 50th-worst state by U.S. News and World Report.
What I am proposing will cost us but raising taxes on the rich will pay for it. This might be difficult for our strongly Republican legislators.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville