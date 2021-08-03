I read with interest the letter by Adonica Duggan where she prodded the School Board to provide easily accessible financial data. The board fully agrees with the need for financial transparency and along with Superintendent Sito Narcisse is far into the process of implementing a plan to accomplish this priority.
In April we voted to issue an RFP for a new enterprise accounting system at an estimated cost of over $1,750,000. Obviously, this process began well before House Bill 38 was prefiled by Rep. Rick Edmonds on March 1. This new system will replace our sorely outdated financial system, first installed in 1998, that is well beyond its useful life. With a new system, we intend to create a new dashboard to provide the public with complete and transparent financial information equal to, or exceeding, that available from the Louisiana Open Checkbook.
The new system will be compatible with that state system. Our current obsolete system is not compatible and would likely cost well beyond the $15,000 cited by Mrs. Duggan to update. It may not even be technically possible. Why spend this money when we are in the process of a complete replacement?
My fellow board members and I, along with Superintendent Narcisse, take our fiduciary responsibility very seriously. The citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish should know how every tax dollar is spent. The board’s goal is to ensure a level of transparency that will be a source of pride for our citizens, but to accomplish this through wise use of taxpayer money. We are committed to reaching that goal as soon as feasible.
MICHAEL GAUDET
school board member, East Baton Rouge