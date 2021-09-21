With all the ongoing flooding tragedies that we may know of and/or be personally experiencing, as well as the ones that we have been reading about in The Advocate, I'm writing to remind all of us how the simple related micro concerns can certainly be compounding the macro ones involved.
While most of us agree that our elected officials have truly squandered and delayed fully addressing our overall drainage issues, in addition to the fact that concrete sprawl from over-development of residential and commercial property has displaced water, each of us has to play a vital role as well.
Just these past few weeks, I have witnessed neighbors and folks all around town blow their cut grass and debris into the street, which certainly eventually blocks our neighborhood storm drains. I simply blow my cuttings back onto my lawn for natural decomposition and/or put for garbage pickup or composting.
So let's all do our part to continue to hold our elected officials' feet to the fire (and the flooding!) but also let's not contribute to the overall problem ourselves.
KEITH JOHN PAUL HORCASITAS
social worker
Baton Rouge