In his recent letter, Bob Kumse states that a tariff is not a tax but rather an incentive, seemingly because taxes are compulsory and incentives are not. Kumse is incorrect; a tariff is indeed a tax placed on the importation (or sometimes exportation) of goods across national borders, paid immediately by the importer who then generally passes along the cost to the consumer. It is true that taxes can change the incentives consumers face for purchasing one good versus another, but pricing is not static. Frequently domestic producers will raise their prices to take advantage of the increased cost of the imported goods, so the final price to a consumer of an imported good may be largely indistinguishable from that of one produced at home.
This is why tariffs are understood to increase costs for consumers. In simple terms, if they purchase the import, the base cost goes to the producer/importer and the tariff revenue goes to the government (via the importer), so they pay the cost of the good plus the tariff. If they purchase a domestically produced good, they pay what the cost of the good would be without the tariff plus the increase imposed by the domestic producer in response to the tariff to the producer. In both cases, the consumer pays more, meaning that tariffs are taxes which redistribute income from consumers to governments or domestic producers above what would be transferred in the absence of the tariff.
Whether this transfer is desirable is a matter of political priorities and other policy goals, but that it happens is indisputable, as is a tariff's status as a tax. Were it not we could potentially solve the transportation woes in our notably tax-averse state by simply calling for an increase in the "gas incentive."
Daniel Tirone
professor
Baton Rouge