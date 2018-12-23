I am writing to honor a pioneer in the recycling world. Susan Hamilton has been the director of the East Baton Rouge Recycling Office for 30 years. Under her vision and leadership she started from scratch and grew a highly successful state of the art parish wide recycling program. This included curbside recycling, Yard Smart campaign, composting of yard waste, Biannual Household Hazardous Waste Days, and educational outreach that touched generations of school children creating a community of diligent recyclers. Our city started with the small green bins and now we have our curbside bins that recycle so much more. She also spearheaded the Baton Rouge’s Earth Day celebration for 28 years. As a servant leader she has quietly helped the Baton Rouge community divert thousands of tons of material from our landfill.
Her program is award-winning. “On September 17, 2007, the National Recycling Coalition presented the Beth Brown Boettner Award for Outstanding Public Education to the East Baton Rouge Recycling Office. The prestigious award was presented to Hamilton during NRC’s 26th Annual Congress & Expo, in Denver, Colorado.
Sometimes people do not stop to think about the individuals behind the good things happening in our world. Susan Hamilton has made a positive indelible mark on her community, and when she retires early next year she leaves a lasting legacy of environmental protection for which we are all grateful
Nancy Jo Craig
executive director, Capital Area Corporate Recycling Council
Baton Rouge