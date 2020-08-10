I can vividly recall taking my seat in the dark, theater-like, circular room. As chairs reclined and low lights faded to black, there was a moment of wonder and even fear as to what would come next.
Suddenly, a galaxy of stars appeared above me in a brilliant display that a little boy from New Iberia never could have imagined. As the tour of the cosmos took us from Lafayette to the far reaches of space, that moment seared into my brain and, at even such a young age, gave me an appreciation of how grand the universe truly is.
I cannot recall if this field trip took place in second, third, or fourth grade. I cannot recall who my teacher was or who I sat next to on the bus. But I can still recall that field trip to the Lafayette Science Museum and its planetarium over 20 years ago.
The museum and its exhibits had been fascinating young minds for decades before that field trip and has continued in the decades since, offering even more exhibits to the public when the museum moved to its current downtown location in 2002.
In that same museum, just five years ago, my then 2-year-old fell in love with dinosaurs, which led to his wanting to learn and read everything he could about ancient lizards. He and his brothers have sat under those same stars and stared in awe at the heavens.
That may all come to an end thanks to budgeting choices by our local government leaders. In a community that styles itself as a tourist and cultural hub, we may no longer have a treasured museum that hosted upward of 65,000 visitors per year.
For years Louisiana has suffered from a so-called “brain drain,” as some of its youngest and brightest head out of state for brighter futures. No doubt, Texas has benefited from TOPs as much as Louisiana has.
It, therefore, falls to a city such as Lafayette to make itself more attractive for young minds to stay home and help grow our community to prosperity. By closing a center that offers affordable access to exhibits and wonders beyond the reach of the average child, how are we benefiting Lafayette and Acadiana? Why should a young professional or entrepreneur consider Lafayette when we are not willing to invest in our own youth?
The Lafayette Science Museum is a key to the future of this city. It’s time we make sure our public leaders know it.
KENNY HEBERT
lawyer
Lafayette