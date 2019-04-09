LSU is fierce for the future. We demonstrate that ferocity through our commitment to the next generation. You may know that we welcomed a record-breaking incoming class in terms of size, diversity, and academic preparedness this fall. But you might not know that these students have performed at a record-breaking pace, earning more hours per semester, tying the strongest GPAs in recent history, and with more students retaining their TOPS awards than last year. In fact, this freshmen class saw a fall-to-spring progression rate of 94 percent — the same as last year’s class, despite having 900 more students.

While some have questioned LSU’s deployment of holistic admissions, you might not know that it is an approach used by nearly every one of LSU’s public peer flagship universities. And in terms of those students previously considered “exceptions,” our exceptional trends still hold true, with these students earning more hours this fall than previous cohorts over the past decade, and tying for the highest GPA since 2014. And they’ve retained from fall-to-spring at a higher rate than last year’s class, tied for the highest fall-to-spring progression rate in four years.

In other words, they’re successfully taking and passing more classes, demonstrating their persistence and rigor. They have proven that they belong at LSU, Louisiana’s flagship university, where they will study alongside students who recently achieved national recognition for their scholarship and research in everything from agriculture to advertising. They’ll study under faculty like Chris D’Elia, dean of LSU’s College of the Coast & Environment, who was recently recognized with a lifetime achievement award for working to save the Gulf Coast, or Jinx Broussard, LSU professor of Mass Communication, who was recently named the Scripps Howard Foundation Teacher of the Year, or the seven LSU faculty members recognized among the most cited scholars in the world.

They’ll have the chance to study in programs like LSU’s Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture, which was again recognized as No. 1 in the nation, and matriculate to other campuses in the LSU family, like our School of Nursing at LSU Health New Orleans, which was just recognized among the Top 10 schools in the country.

These are just of a few of our recent accomplishments highlighting our impact on our students and our state. Collectively, we have $5.1 billion in economic impact on the state and a $1.1 billion research portfolio. Our accomplishments don’t just resonate on campus, but across Louisiana and around the world. No matter what else happens around us, we remain fiercely optimistic and focused for the future.

F. King Alexander is president of LSU.