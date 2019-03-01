This letter is in response to Terry Fortune's suggestion to arm teachers. First, let's apply some facts to what Fortune has termed a "meaningless excuse" that teachers have too much to do to double as the school's SWAT team. Teachers are expected to teach and raise the achievement scores of students who are homeless (1.3 million public school students in America; 20,000 in Louisiana), students who are hungry (one in five public school students in America), students who can't sleep for the domestic violence taking place in their homes or the police response to it (3.2 million American public school children) and 4.6 million American public school students who live in homes with unlocked, loaded guns. Quite a job description, wouldn't you say?
Second, responding to an incident where an armed, mentally ill intruder is bent on causing mass casualties requires law enforcement training. When civilians try to do it, as research shows, they tend to freeze. Even those who have had the training, like the school resource office in Parkland, Florida, who stayed outside until backup arrived, have been known to freeze. Also, what is to prevent law enforcement, in the first confusing moments of an incident, from mistaking me for the shooter?
Additionally, if Fortune is expecting me to face off against someone who's been planning his attack for awhile and is armed to the teeth, I'm not going to do that with some handgun small enough to conceal in a purse. I want as much firepower as the shooter, so I stand a chance in such a fight. Where would I store such weaponry? In the same places where money and cell phones are already stolen from teachers on a regular basis? Wouldn't I just be defeating the mechanisms the school has set up to keep guns out?
Now, I am quite willing to bear the responsibility of trying to keep my students safe until law enforcement arrives. After every school shooting, there are stories of brave teachers who have done so, many at the cost of their own lives. But I am not willing to be either a sacrificial lamb or the simplistic solution to a problem created by blind devotion to the NRA and the Second Amendment. Both teachers and students deserve a better solution than that.
Carol Madere
university professor
Baton Rouge