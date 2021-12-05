In his Nov. 26 rant, where he launches a diatribe reviewing the past career of former Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Garey Forster asks, “Who is vetting Joe Biden’s incompetent appointees?”
He then turns to Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for not quickly solving a current supply chain problem that by all honest evaluation has its origins in dozens of complicated issues, many of which were inherited by the current White House. And, of course, he can’t resist the opportunity to include Vice President Kamala Harris who, if I recall correctly, was elected, not appointed.
I wonder whether Forster ever spent any time questioning the vetting of some of the “stars” of the previous administration: Betsy DeVos, Stephen Miller, Dr. Ben Carson, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and a long list of others. Certainly, never that I can recall over the past several years. I somehow doubt that history will look very kindly on their dismal contributions.
And for the conclusion of his rambling piece, he attacks Saule Omarova, who is being considered for Comptroller of Currency, and he somehow finds her graduation from Moscow State University as making her “a trained Communist.” Really? Shades of the smear tactics of the late Sen. Joe McCarthy.
It seems to me that living in Russia at that time did not offer her many choices of which university to attend. The fact is that she graduated, and like others who desired freedom, left Russia, emigrated to this country and became a citizen.
During my four years in graduate school at LSU, an undergraduate, David Duke, could be heard every day spouting his racist beliefs in “Free Speech Alley.” I don’t assume that his later sordid career should be tied to the university he attended.
JACK BELSOM
retired human resources director
New Orleans