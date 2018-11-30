Walt Handelsman: Detained
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

There appeared in the Nov. 28 Advocate a Walt Handelsman editorial cartoon depicting President Trump being briefed by a Border Patrol agent as he views Santa Claus locked behind a barbed wire fence with a "bunch of kids" at a "Southern Border" detention center. I found the inaccuracy of this cartoon distressing, to say the least. In reality the "bunch of children" would have been taken away from Santa (or parents/guardians) and placed in a separate barbed wire detention center (each child being given a lump of coal) where the frightened, crying children could live in wonder as they ponder, "Will we ever see mom or dad again?"

