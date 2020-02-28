We are all concerned about the coronavirus and the implications it may cause if it becomes more active in the United States. Without a currently known vaccine for this virus, we must resort to “everyday” remedies, which are available to all of us to allay the spread of viruses and bacteria.
Constant hand-washing: Maybe if we all would wash hands after returning home from school, shopping, working, meetings, entertainment, sports, etc., it would help before beginning any task.
Children coming home from school should immediately change their clothes, wash face and hands before eating and snacking. It is simple and almost free — soap is cheap. Just think of the interaction of children all day in classrooms, playgrounds, cafeteria, contact sports and buses. The exchange of contagions must be phenomenal.
Hand-washing should at least be scheduled before meals in schools. It might need a few minutes extra, but it might save a lot of children from becoming ill, not just because we are aware of coronavirus right now but the common cold, flu, sinusitis, etc. Children should also be cautioned not to share food that requires a fork or spoon with others.
Adults are included in the above suggestion. It’s amazing how careless and inconsiderate people are about covering mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing in all public places.
Hospitals have made enormous gains in sanitary practices by using rubber gloves and changing them constantly. In the case of the public domain, this is not practical for children, office workers or other occupations. Hand-washing is available to all.
Finally, and perhaps the most important: Adults and children who have serious coughing, sneezing or spreadable disease should stay home. It may be inconvenient for some, but in long run, everybody would benefit by not being infected by others who are sick. Over time, less work and school time would be lost.
MARYANN TERRANOVA JOYNER
retired real estate agent
Metairie