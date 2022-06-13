As I read about the expected decision of the U.S. Supreme Court regarding abortion, the pills that can be used in lieu of surgical abortion and the legislation by states to prevent the use of those pills, I get the sense that criminals are breathing a sigh of relief.
Just when marijuana is going legal, along comes a pill that is illegal such that their market can be maintained. But the police must be thinking that their thin ranks are going to be stretched even more. Are they going to have to work to build cases in order to get search warrants for mailboxes?
And all of this is occurring in an environment in which polls show that the majority of Americans support a woman having a choice. The whole thing seems like a dark comedy.
ROBERT BOLAND
retired lawyer
Baton Rouge