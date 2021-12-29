Beth Courtney is retiring from Louisiana Public Broadcasting and society shall sorely miss her. During her tenure as head of LPB, she has presented so very many interesting programs and topics that educated the public television audience at a level of excellence that none shall ever be able to equal.
Each time something new appeared, I marveled at her selection of its quality and the very professional manner in which she presented the work. Her poise, demeanor and stage presence exuded knowledge and mastery of her profession.
Thank you, Beth! Well done, indeed.
SALLY CLAUSEN
former college president, commissioner of higher education
Baton Rouge