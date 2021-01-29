With irony dripping like candle wax, Jeff Crouere declares the impeached Donald Trump a victim of liberal persecution. One of the earliest local Trump supporters, Crouere used his show on WLAE, a public television station, to endorse the president’s attack on journalists as “enemy of the people.”
Republicans held the White House 24 of the last 40 years; the liberal media proved a lucrative punching bag. Now we have endured four years of the mendacity media led by Fox & Friends and such grisly spectacles as Trump exhorting the masses to “liberate Michigan” because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus protocols. Armed wing nuts roamed the capitol in Lansing; several were later indicted for plotting to kill Whitmer. Trump’s demagoguery was a curtain raiser for the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol.
Defending Victim Trump, Crouere rails against … cancel culture! Simon & Schuster killed the book deal with U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who saluted the incoming mob on Jan. 6. S&S knew Hawley was a conservative when he signed, but cited “his role in what became a dangerous threat.” The publisher punted because of cold dynamics of capitalism: The senator’s brand suddenly stank. Hawley bounced back with a deal at Regnery, a conservative publisher.
Twitter and Facebook silenced Trump because they saw him egg on the rioters. Likewise the corporations bailing out on deals with Trump as he fumes in Mar-a-Lago. Denying that free market forces recoiled, Crouere peddles fake news — liberals killing unity!
As Crouere rails against the persecution of Victim Trump, he can’t explain why that notorious closet liberal, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, said he never wants to speak with Trump again. With corporate PACs pulling GOP support, Crouere the fake news custodian blames Democrats.
I hear Jelly Roll Morton singing: “Open up the window, let the bad air out.”
JASON BERRY
writer
New Orleans