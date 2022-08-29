Now a cannon is being removed in the French Quarter from a location where it has been since 1874. We are witnesses to the decline of New Orleans.
Where is the French Quarter Historical Society? You can’t remodel an awning but you can remove an historical monument?
This city is being destroyed by the LaToya Cantrell administration and her policies. This is the focus. Or the renovation of Lincoln Beach.
New Orleans East is deteriorating before our eyes. They need good schools, not a beach.
When are people going to say enough?
MICHELE MABERRY
retired legal assistant
Covington