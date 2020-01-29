The New Orleans City Council is now in the process of investigating the Hard Rock building collapse on Canal Street. But when it starts connecting the dots it will lead back to the council and its decision to allow this developer to proceed with building on the North Rampart and Canal corner, in the name of property tax income for New Orleans.
The council in 2011 made the ill-fated decision to grant Hard Rock developer carte blanche for this sad but important corner of Canal. Only two council members, Stacy Head and Cynthia Hedge-Morrell, voted no to the development.
The council made this decision in the face of the Historic District Landmarks Commission saying no to the development and the requested height of this project. The council approved zoning waivers and ultimately down the road City Hall turned a blind eye to all that was happening on the corner. When Latoya Cantrell became councilperson in 2012 she continued the effort to support the Hard Rock development.
Preservation groups spoke up as early as 2011 not to allow this development, wherein height restriction was ignored, including allowing waivers. Preservationists were accused of being “zealots,” but they have historically protected valuable buildings and property in this city, when most would prefer demolition — an easy, but mindless, solution.
I am familiar with this council’s behavior because I live in the Lafayette Square District, where the council continues to say yes to so-called developers and ignores the very delicate fabric of our neighborhoods. We as neighbors have had to put up a firewall to protect our neighborhood from demolition and bars. Seems to be the answer for the most insensitive minded.
Preservationists have time and time again saved this city, fighting the high-rise riverfront expressway over the Quarter, and oversized hotels on Canal that would block legally built neighborhoods. Most people come to New Orleans for the neighborhood atmosphere, not bars and high-rise buildings.
The council members should get ready to interrogate themselves and know every decision they make has incredible fallout for our city. Learn to say no.
CASSANDRA SHARP
real estate broker
New Orleans