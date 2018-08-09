I still see that pick-up truck in my mind's eye. My wife and I had left our home in Algiers and were headed to the East Bank on MacArthur Boulevard. We had the green light at Holiday when I saw to my right, a large, gleaming reddish pick-up truck. It was traveling too fast to show any intention to stop. Luckily, we had decided that day to use my wife's Volvo, which had excellent brakes, which I hit, hard.
We came to a stop in time to see that pick-up pass through that intersection, the driver turned to his right in conversation with his passenger, probably never realizing that he had narrowly avoided a serious accident or perhaps even that he had run a red light. This happened several years ago, and I have since been a firm supporter of anything that increases a driver's awareness of red lights. If it is cameras, so be it.
Don Burnham
retired marine engineer
Algiers