A recent column in The Advocate began with praise for House of Representatives Speaker Taylor Barras, describing him as one of the nicest guys in the Legislature. The column then pivoted to a scorching rebuke of his leadership over the last four years.
Apparently based on supposed insider information, the article spoke of partisan politics, sabotage of the system, and chaos at the Capitol. To those of us who have worked with Barras for the last four years, those comments reflect not one word of truth.
Stating "The budget process is a mess," the author pointed to Barras' refusal to concur in a Revenue Estimating Conference estimate for the upcoming year. What wasn't stated in the article is Barras' prediction the REC number was inflated has proven to be true. Just look at the latest price of oil, which has unexpectedly dropped.
The article also speaks about Barras packing money committees with conservative House members, inferring this is somehow wrong. The column's author failed to recognize committee membership is reflective of the House of Representatives, where 60% of those serving are conservative Republicans. Once again, the column's author is just wrong.
Each point in the column could be similarly disputed, and facts could be offered to offset the politically driven liberal viewpoint the editorial author has offered. Suffice to say that good journalism is unbiased, but such was not the case in this column.
The truth is that as House Speaker, Taylor Barras never attempted to unduly influence the process by using threats and intimidation to influence votes. He has made great efforts to reach across the aisle, including appointing four Democrats to committee chairmanships, and has been uncompromisingly fair to all members and respectful of all opinions.
Finally, the column suggested that Barras is almost single-handedly responsible for the budget mess in Louisiana. Facts reflect the opposite. The budget of the state of Louisiana is now balanced, and agencies that have long endured deep cuts are now enjoying reasonable budget increases. State agencies are now held accountable for spending, as they never have before. All legislators, regardless of party, are now given the opportunity to express budget-related opinions without fear of reprisal or retribution.
Yes, there are those at the Capitol who would love to revert to the old ways, where the governor controls not only the executive branch but the legislative branch as well. However, the constitutional concept of separation of powers is now alive and well in Baton Rouge, thanks to an independent House of Representatives led by a principled speaker. We should all be thankful the old mold has been broken.
Editor's note: In addition to Harris, this letter was signed by 51 other members of the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Lance Harris
majority leader, Louisiana House of Representatives
Alexandria